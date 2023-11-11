ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in October

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASAZY

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.