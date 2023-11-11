AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.07. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

