Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $10.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

