Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,900.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

