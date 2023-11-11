ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 4,100 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

