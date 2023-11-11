Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Shares Down 4.9%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 55,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 245,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,525,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.