Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of ATO opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

