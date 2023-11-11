AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,758,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,583,576. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

