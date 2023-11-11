Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.07. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

