Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 1,178.6% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 328,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,169. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
