Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 1,178.6% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 328,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,169. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

