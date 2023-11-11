Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 467.7% in October

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 467.7% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. 390,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.25.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.