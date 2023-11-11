Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 467.7% in October

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 467.7% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. 390,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

