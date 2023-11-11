Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Trading Down 0.8%

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.54 and last traded at $51.59. 311,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 142,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

