Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 19%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) shot up 19% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Avantium Trading Down 19.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.80.

Avantium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.