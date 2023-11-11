Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 19%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) shot up 19% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.
Avantium Trading Down 19.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.80.
Avantium Company Profile
Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.
