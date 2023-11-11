Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in October

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTXF traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. Avantium has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.80.
About Avantium
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.