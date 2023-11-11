Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in October

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Avantium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTXF traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. Avantium has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.80.

About Avantium

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

