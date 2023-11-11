Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

