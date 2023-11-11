Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

