AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $11.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

AVDX stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.65. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $14,270,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

