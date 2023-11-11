Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Issues Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 618,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

