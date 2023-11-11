Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,134. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

