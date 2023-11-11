Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avon Protection Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVNBF remained flat at C$10.62 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.49. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.
Avon Protection Company Profile
