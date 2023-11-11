Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVNBF remained flat at C$10.62 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.49. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

