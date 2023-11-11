AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in October

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Stock Up 1.5 %

AXAHY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $29.78. 136,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. AXA has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

