AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in October

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXA Stock Up 1.5 %
AXAHY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $29.78. 136,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. AXA has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $32.89.
AXA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.