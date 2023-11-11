B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 14.9 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.86%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,284,450.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

