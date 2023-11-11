B. Riley Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $250.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Shares of Celsius are scheduled to split on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,632 shares of company stock worth $89,516,087 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

