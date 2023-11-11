BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

BAE Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.