Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

