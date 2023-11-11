Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $5.00 at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Further Reading

