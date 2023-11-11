BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the October 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 64,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

