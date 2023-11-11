Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,297,341 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of Banco Santander worth $573,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.8 %

SAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,501. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Stories

