Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
