Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

