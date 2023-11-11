Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Down 73.1% in October

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BANT traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,282. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc operates as a product and service company in the United States and internationally. The company provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers. It also sells disinfecting products and equipment through its website to facility owners in hospitals, universities, manufacturers, and building owners; and supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S.

