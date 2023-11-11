Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.41

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 219675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $952.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Barings BDC by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

