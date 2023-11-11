BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BDOUY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

