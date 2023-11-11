Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $89.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

