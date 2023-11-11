Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 66.5% in October

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 340,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

