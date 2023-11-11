Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

