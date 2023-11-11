Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
