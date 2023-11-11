Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Stock Down 3.3 %

REAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,766. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Koryl purchased 43,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

