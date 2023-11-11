Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $110,000 in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.38% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares by 96.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

Get Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 828,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,815. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.