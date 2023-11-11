Belvedere Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 285.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,797 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,808. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.