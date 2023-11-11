Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 894,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,916. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

