Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.05% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after buying an additional 578,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 964,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at PMV Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Deepika Jalota sold 4,104 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $27,168.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 471,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.