Belvedere Trading LLC Trims Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PBPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Potbelly Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

