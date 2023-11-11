Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of VAL opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valaris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

