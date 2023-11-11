Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.77.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $125,480. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

