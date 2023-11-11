BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

BGSF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 36,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. BGSF has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 3,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

