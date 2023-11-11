BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,958 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 1.3 %

BHP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.