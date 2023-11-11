Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.57.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.