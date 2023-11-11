Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 662.0% in October

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 662.0% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Biofrontera Stock Down 2.6 %

BFRI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Biofrontera has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.65% and a negative return on equity of 147.16%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -14.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biofrontera by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

