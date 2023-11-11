BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $111.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.31.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Up 0.2 %

BNTX opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.