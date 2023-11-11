BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 1128220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of £10.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.21.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

