Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Birkenstock Company Profile

Shares of BIRK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

